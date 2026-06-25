Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz pen strong words in birthday tributes to Nelson Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham penned a sweet birthday note to his father-in-law, Nelson, who turned 84 in Florida on Wednesday, after his wife had also wished her father a happy birthday.

The aspiring chef, 27, shared a heartfelt tribute to Nelson, saying he felt honoured to celebrate the special day with him.

The caption read: 'Happy birthday Nelson I love you so much. I am so happy I could celebrate you today. Thank you for being the best father-in-law.'

Brooklyn appears to be maintaining strong bond with his father-in-law while continue to snub his father, David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations.

Brooklyn Beckham's official Instagram account

Meanwhile, the Transformers actress, 31, also shared a gushing post on Instagram, featuring a number of stunning family photos taken during a birthday meal together at their family home.

In one family portrait, Nelson was seen beaming with smile as he posed with five of his sons, Nicola and Brooklyn while seated in a chair.

What caught fans' attention was that everyone was sporting cowboy cats.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Brooklyn was 'furious' that his parents had included him in a Father's Day post and wants them to 'leave him alone'.

Nicola then appeared to take a 'swipe' at the Beckham family in a cryptic Instagram post where she shared a quote about 'forgiving yourself'.

Last week Brooklyn was accused of selling his family out for a big sum following the release of his two-part DoorDash commercial.