Louis Tomlinson excites fans with live rendition of One Direction song

Louis Tomlinson recently performed a smash hit One Direction song live, sending fans into an absolute frenzy.

The former all boy band star brought his How Did We Get Here? World Tour to the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on June 19.

On Tuesday, June 24, he offered a sneak peek from the recent show, which captured him singing Night Changes live with a jam-packed crowd at the 9,450-capacity open-air venue.

In addition to the popular 2014 pop ballad, the Lemonade singer’s 25-song setlist included solo hits like Kill My Mind, Bigger Than Me, Out of My System and Face the Music.

Moreover, live debuts and B-sides featured Send Me Under and a variety of tracks like Defenceless and Silver Tongues.

Apart from Louis, all surviving One Direction members performed the track in the past months.

Zayn Malik sang Night Changes during his concert at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City on March 25, 2025. The highly emotional performance marked exactly 10 years to the day since he originally left One Direction in 2015.

Harry Styles surprised fans by playing an acoustic rendition of the track on night two of his concert at Wembley Stadium.

Niall Horan, meanwhile, performed a moving, guitar-led rendition of the song during his The Show Live on Tour concerts amid his newly released album Dinner Party buzz.