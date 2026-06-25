Drew Barrymore honours childhood friend Cameron Diaz: 'That's my why'

Barrymore met Diaz during the 'lowest' point in her life at 13 years old

Drew Barrymore is honouring her decades-long friendship with Cameron Diaz.

On Wednesday, June 24, the actress and talk show host, 51, took to her Instagram to pay tribute to Diaz, 53, who she’s been friends with since long before they starred together in Charlie’s Angels.

Sharing a few candid selfies with Diaz, Barrymore wrote. “Cameron and I have been best friends since we were teenagers.”

The 50 First Dates actress noted that The Mask star has been by her side in both “good and bad times.”

“That’s my why,” she added in reference to an online trend about honouring friends and loved ones.

Barrymore has previously opened up about the “lowest” point in her life at age 13 due to her experience with childhood fame. Shortly afterwards, she met Diaz.

“We met when I was 14, and she was 16,” she revealed in 2021 during an Instagram Live cooking session with Diaz. “I was working at a coffeehouse, and she was a junior model. She’s still my bestie and sistie.”

The pair went on to star in 2000’s Charlie’s Angels alongside Lucy Liu, with the trio reprising their roles in 2003’s Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

The friends even lived together for some time, which is when Diaz taught Barrymore how to cook. “She’s always been the chef, she’s the best cook ever,” she noted during the cooking session.

Diaz and Liu were the first guests on The Drew Barrymore Show in September 2020.