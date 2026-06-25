Olivia Wilde breaks silence on Florence Pugh feud rumours

Florence Pugh was notably absent from several press events for the 2022 psychological thriller

Olivia Wilde is finally addressing the rumoured drama between her and Florence Pugh.

In a new interview with The Cut published on Wednesday, June 24, the actress-slash-filmmaker pushed back against reports that she and Pugh had a “blowout argument” while filming Wilde’s 2022 psychological thriller, Don’t Worry Darling.

“I’ve never had a screaming match on my set. I was never not available on set. I wanted to be like, ‘None of this is true,’” Wilde said. However, she claimed she was discouraged from publicly addressing the speculation while the film was gearing up for release.

“I was told, ‘Don’t say a f***ing word. Just go out there and smile,’” she recalled. “I resent that, but it taught me it’s not the way I want to handle things.”

The speculation peaked when Vulture published a report claiming Pugh became frustrated with Wilde’s alleged absence from set amid her relationship with former One Direction star Harry Styles, who also starred in the film.

The drama followed the film’s press run as Pugh was notably absent from many of the events. However, Pugh clarified that she was simply busy with other projects at the time, including filming for Dune: Part II.

“And to all the cast and crew as well who helped to make this movie, thank you for all of your hard work,” Pugh wrote on Instagram. “We genuinely wouldn’t have been there without your talent and we appreciate it hugely.”