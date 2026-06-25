David Beckham's warm gesture toward Cruz's flame Jackie Apostel goes viral

David Beckham displayed a sweet bond with his son Cruz's girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, as they enjoyed a family night out at Scotland's World Cup tie on Wednesday.

The Beckham family were spotted together for the Tartab Amry's third and final group match against Brazil.

In photos shared by the DailyMail, David is seen sharing a hug with Jackie, with the family cheering on the Brazilian side, as Jackie is originally from the South American nation.

The youngest son of David and Victoria has been dating girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, who also works in the music, since 2024.

The sighting comes after David's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham took another swipe at his dad by sharing a post for his father-in-law Nelson overnight.

The aspiring chef, 27, shared a heartfelt tribute to Nelson, saying he felt honoured to celebrate the special day with him.

Brooklyn appears to be maintaining strong bond with his father-in-law while continue to snub his father, David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations.

Meanwhile, his wife Nicola Peltz, 31, also shared a gushing post for his father on Instagram, featuring a number of stunning family photos taken during a birthday meal together at their family home.

In one family portrait, Nelson was seen beaming with smile as he posed with five of his sons, Nicola and Brooklyn while seated in a chair.