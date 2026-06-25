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Olivia Rodrigo All-Women Festival presale 'disappoints' fans

Olivia Rodrigo announced an All-Women Music Festival featuring Chappell Roan, Katseye and more

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 25, 2026

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Olivia Rodrigo festival presale sparks fan backlash
Olivia Rodrigo festival presale sparks fan backlash

Olivia Rodrigo fans expressed their disappointment after her newly announced all-women music festival presale.

Taking to her Instagram she posted a new photo of herself posing in front of a wall in the street with two of large size posters of “Olivia Rodrigo present Daisy Chain Fields.”

With no words in the caption the Drivers License hitmaker just attached a series of flower, pink heart and flexed muscle emoji.

While some fans celebrated as they got the tickets, majority of her admirers voiced their frustration as the experience did not go as expected.

Excitement quickly turned into irritation during the festival's presale, as some fans said they spent hours stuck in the virtual waiting room only to discover that tickets had already sold out.

While others criticized the system and lamented missing out on tickets altogether, several also complained that they were never notified when tickets became unavailable.

“I seem pretty sad for a girl who couldn’t get out of the waiting room [crying emoji],” one wrote

Another dropped a sarcastic message, “So glad I joined the second I got the presale code and waited for hours just to not even be notified when they sold out [heart on fire emoji].”

A third chimed in with a fiery reaction, which read, “Next time do better with the ticket system!”

“It was NOT a presale! You released all the tickets at once meaning it was the actual sale. A presale is limited tickets with a the rest of the tickets being released as a general public sale. Very disappointing!!!” they added.

For the unversed, Rodrigo's single-day, female-fronted event is set to take place on August 29 at Great Park in Irvine, California. It boasts a massive, multi-genre lineup and donates 100% of net proceeds to charity.

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