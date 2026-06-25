Ariana Grande pens sweet message for Austin fans

Ariana Grande is excited to make unforgettable memories with her Austin fans.

The 7 Rings hitmaker is slated to take over the stage in Moody Center on Wednesday, June 24, as part of her The Eternal Sunshine Tour.

After delighting the concert goers with her live renditions, the former Disney star took to her Instagram to address all the online family especially the Austin supporters.

“this little show of ours has my heart,” she wrote, attached with a heart icon, alongside a series of photos from her recent show.

She went on to write, “cannot wait for three nights with you, Austin,” before concluding with, “see you soon.”

Moreover, the 32-year-old pop star has two more shows scheduled at the Moody Center in Austin.

One concert will be held on Friday, June 26, followed by the other on Saturday, June 27.

It is pertinent to note that these performances are the only stops she is making in the entire state of Texas during the ongoing Eternal Sunshine Tour.

For the unversed, the Bang Bang chart topper officially kicked off her Eternal Sunshine Tour on June 6, at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California.