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Dolly Parton makes 1st public appearance since 'bad news' about her health

The Queen of Country, 80, recently cancelled her Las Vegas residency amid her health battle

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 25, 2026

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Dolly Parton opens a new travel stop in Cornersville, Tennessee

Dolly Parton is back in the spotlight one month after revealing a worrying yet hopeful update about her health.

On Wednesday, June 10, the Queen of Country stepped out at the grand opening of her new Dolly’s Tennesseean Travel Stop in Cornersville, where she helped welcome visitors to the new roadside destination featuring barbecue, coffee and a touch of Dolly-inspired charm.

“Well, the doors are open and I could not be prouder. Whether you are hauling loads, hauling the family, or just passing through, we built this place for you," she said during the ceremony. “Good food, real rest, a little music, and people who are genuinely glad you stopped in…that’s what the road has always deserved, and that is what you will find here. Welcome home." 

The appearance comes weeks after the Jolene hitmaker announced the cancellation of her Las Vegas residency. In a video shared with fans, the 80-year-old explained that while her health is improving, she is not yet ready to return to the stage.

"Well, hey there, it's Dolly, and I'm here to give you an update on a few things going on in my life. First, it’s concerning my health - and I have some good news and a little bad news" she said at the time.

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