Meghan Markle faces major crisis as Britons deliver brutal blow

Meghan Markle has seemingly taken a big U-turn with her decision to join Prince Harry for a UK visit, but how she will be welcomed by Britons remains quite uncertain.

Since stepping back from royal duties and publicly attacking the royal family and UK lifestyle, the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly accompanying her husband and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, for a much-awaited return.

The family is set to take part in Invictus Games promotional events in mid-July. However, the confirmation is still pending.

Now, a royal expert, Ingrid Seward, believes that there are possibly two main reasons behind Meghan's decision to make a UK comeback despite her years of 'moaning.'

First, it is to end Prince Harry's divorce rumours by supporting her partner. Secondly, to get the royal approval of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, in times of financial crisis.

The royal author claimed, "They need to come, or more accurately, Meghan needs to come. She really needs a bit of royal stardust sprinkled on her and her business if she wants it to succeed.

"She's probably hoping a visit to the UK would give her that, so she has to make it work somehow."

However, the Duchess is in crisis about thinking how Britons receive her, as they 'rejected' her before.

"It could be a very good move for her business, but it leaves her with a bit of a crisis because coming to a country where she is so disliked won't be easy," Ingrid said.