Kaley Cuoco proudly displays growing baby bump during latest outing

Kaley Cuoco showed off her growing baby bump during the latest outing.

The Big Bang Theory star walked the red carpet for the first time since announcing she's pregnant with her second baby.

On Tuesday, June 23, the 7th Heaven actress stepped out to attend the Los Angeles premiere for HBO's Life, Larry and The Pursuit of Unhappiness.

Dressed in an all-black casual outfit, the soon-to-be-mother of two posed on the carpet while cradling her baby bump.

She kept things casual-chic in a black maxi dress and matching heels, accessorising with layered gold necklaces.

Later in the day she also shared some pictures for her Instagram followers with a sweet message that read, “Took the bump out for the #lifelarryandthepursuitofunhappiness premier last night !”

“What a dream to be part of the #larrydavid world,” she continued, expressing her gratitude for being a part of the new project. “Thanks for having me come play once again.”

“This show is so funny I almost gave birth from laughing so hard [laughing emoji],” The Flight Attendant actress added. “@hbomax glam! @hairbymarilee @dendoll [lipstick mark emoji] wearing my own clothes cause nothing fits lol.”

Earlier this month the 40-year-old revealed that she's expecting her second baby girl with fiancé Tom Pelphrey,

Revealing the news online she wrote, “ [sparkling heart emoji] completing our little family , what a dream come true !”

“This second time around journey has been a little windier in many ways , but wow we are so grateful for this moment!!” the Charmed alum continued. “Little sissy on the way!!! @tommypelphrey girl dad for life.”

“and yes, the last pic is our dainty princess giving us the middle finger!,” Kaley ended the new baby announcement post playfully.