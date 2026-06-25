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Will Smith makes first red carpet appearance with Jada in two years

Will Smith last walked the red carpet together with Jada at the premiere of 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 25, 2026

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Will Smith makes first red carpet appearance with Jada in two years
Will Smith makes first red carpet appearance with Jada in two years

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith made the Paris Fashion Week red carpet a family reunion affair.

On Wednesday, June 24, the pair stepped out to attend the Christian Louboutin's Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show with their daughter Willow, Will's son Trey and Jada's mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

The extended family made a striking appearance at the Paris event in support of Will and Jada's son Jaden, who has held the role of Louboutin's men's creative director since September.

Will Smith makes first red carpet appearance with Jada in two years

For the occasion the The Pursuit of Happyness star and Trey, 33, whom the Oscar winner shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino, were clad in matching white tees, black suits and killer shades.

As for Jada, 54, she turned heads in a black ruffled skirt and bandeau top with a massive gold collar.

Willow, 25, kept matched the all-black aesthetic but with an addition of her own style. She donned a shorter skirt and spaghetti-strap top, while her grandmother, 72, wore a shiny gold blouse, pinstriped black pencil skirt and gold accessories.

The delightful family outing came just a day after the Men in Black actor and Jada were spotted out and about in Paris on Tuesday, June 23.

Prior to that appearance, the family, including Jaden, last reunited at the May 2024 premiere of Will's movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

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