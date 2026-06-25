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Benny Blanco reveals his mom's shocking comment about marrying Selena Gomez

The music producer reveals what his mom told him long before he married the pop star

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 25, 2026

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Blanco, 38, and Gomez, 36, tied the knot in September 2025 after two years of dating
Blanco, 38, and Gomez, 36, tied the knot in September 2025 after two years of dating

Benny Blanco’s mom apparently saw his future with Selena Gomez long before either of them did.

During a recent episode of his podcast Friends Keep Secrets on Tuesday, June 23, the music producer revealed the surprising advice his mother gave him years before he and the pop star eventually tied the knot.

Blanco, 38, and Gomez, 36, had first worked together on the song I Can’t Get Enough. At the time, however, he was in another relationship.

"2019, I’m shooting a video with Selena. I’m dating someone else, ok?" Blanco recalled. "My mom’s on the video shoot and she says, she’s just sitting there, she’s like, ‘Hon, you should marry Selena.’"

“My mom planted the seed," confirmed Blanco. "She was like, ‘She’s got her head on her shoulders.’ She was like, ‘She’s so sweet, she’s this and that.’"

Today, Blanco says his mother’s instincts were spot on.

"Everyone says you always marry your best friend. That’s how it works. And she’s my f**king best friend," added the proud husband.

Gomez and Blanco tied the knot in September 2025 after two years of dating. 

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