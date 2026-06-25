Prince William rings alarm bells as 'danger' reaches Palace

Prince William left 'uneasy' with reports that Prince Harry, alongside his Netflix crew, would stay at a place that belongs to their mother, Princess Diana.

Not only that, the Prince of Wales rang alarm bells in the Palace as he believes that King Charles is "inviting" danger with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal return.

It has been reported that Harry is set to bring his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children to the UK in mid-July to take part in Invictus Games promotional events and a reunion with King Charles.

Sources revealed that Harry and his family might stay at Althorp House – the Spencer family estate.

The other report suggested that the Sussexes have accepted the monarch's offer and will stay at royal residences at Buckingham Palace.

Earlier, Rob Shutter also claimed that Harry and Meghan may bring their Netflix crew to film their UK trip.

Now, according to Woman's Day, the Prince of Wales has been seeing this situation as a "dangerous gamble" by his father.

"William just can’t believe this is actually happening. Already, he was against this, fearing the pressure and toll on Charles would be too much should Harry and Meghan start leaking to the press about their meeting," the source said.

The future monarch is seemingly helpless, "watching" his father inviting another controversy at the doors of the Palace.

"There are a lot of hurt wounds over what Harry and Meghan have said and done, but with Charles’ health battles ongoing, it’s impossible to object," added the source.

The cancer-stricken King Charles would love to see his grandkids, Archie and Lilibet, leaving William with no choice.