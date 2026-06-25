Meghan Markle hit with bombshell allegations after UK comeback reveal

Former senior royal Meghan Markle has come under fire over serious allegations ahead of her UK comeback with Prince Harry and their children.

The Duchess of Sussex has been accused of exploiting her husband's charity as she prepares to accompany him for Invictus Games event.

She has been blasted after AI fashion brand OneOff sold her previous Invictus Games outfits.

The label, in which the duchess became a participant and investor during the Sussexes' trip to Australia earlier this year, gives users access to break down celebrities' outfits and buy them directly.

The former suits start, who currently runs her own brand As Ever, reportedly stands to receive between 10 and 25 per cent commission on each item purchased from her range, and holds an investment stake in the company.

Though she only began her partnership with the app in April, her outfits have been dated back to previous years.

This includes when she stole the limelight at the Whistler Welcome Celebration with Prince Harry during the 2025 Invictus Games in Canada.

Some critics have questioned the inclusion of outfits worn at Invictus Games events, arguing that it risks blurring the line between charitable activities and commercial ventures.

"The Palace will not be surprised by Meghan commercialising anything," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News.

Founded by Prince Harry in 2014, the Invictus Games is an international sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.

Social media users claim the duchess is "making a dollar on the back of those veterans".

The event has brought together more than 3,000 competitors from over 25 countries and is set to hold its eighth edition in Birmingham next year - the reason for the family's return to the UK next month.

Harry will travel to Birmingham to commence the one-year countdown to the Games. It is unknown whether Meghan will be present at the event.

"Invictus is Harry’s creation, so she feels entitled to do this," Fitzwilliams added.

He went on: "It has reinforced her image as ruthless."

Meghan has already faced the music for selling outfits on the controversial site.

During their tour of Australia, Harry and Meghan visited survivors of the Bondi Beach terror attack, Australia's deadliest mass shooting since 1996.

However Meghan was dragged in to the headline for all the wrong reason.

Shortly after the visit, her £345 striped Matteau shirt, £110 white sailor-style jeans, £220 Freda Salvador trainers, £195 Brochu Walker sunglasses and £876 brown suede handbag were listed for sale on the app.

Richard Palmer claimed the Daily Mail this was the "starkest example yet of Harry and Meghan's efforts to commercialise their royal brand. I think this will have alarm bells ringing at the Palace.