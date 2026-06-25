Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding venue, date and special rule

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rumoured wedding just got a lot bigger – literally.

After months of speculation, a new report claims the superstar couple could be celebrating their big day at none other than Madison Square Garden, with City permits and event filings reportedly pointing to a massive July 3 gathering in New York City.

According to reports, streets surrounding the iconic venue are scheduled to be closed from July 2 through midday July 4 for “an event on July 3.”

Multiple sources allegedly confirmed to The New York Times that the permits are connected to Swift and Kelce, while an unnamed city official reportedly said the wedding is expected to take place at MSG.

The scale of event is raising eyebrows. One planning application reportedly estimated between and 999 attendees and requested approval for a canopy outside the arena, along with space for trucks transporting event materials.

There are also reports that a stage is being constructed inside the venue, fueling speculation about surprise performances.

Adding to the buzz, members of the Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly expected to stay at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square during the wedding weekend.

But before anyone starts shopping for crystal vases and luxury gift baskets, one guest says the couple have already made their wishes clear.

Speaking with Extra TV, NFL star George Kittle revealed the rule guests have been given: “Absolutely no gifts.”

That does not mean he is showing up empty-handed, though.

“Travis, for some reason, likes old coins, so I might get him an old coin,” Kittle joked.

Whether the ceremony happens at MSG or elsewhere, one thing is certain: if these reports are true, the singer and athlete’s wedding is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the year.