Princess Anne performs key task after senior royal meeting in Scotland

The Princess Royal has been working on a tight schedule as the royal takes on a meaningful task at the behest of the Firm.

Senior members of the working royals, including King Charles and his wife, had arrived on Tuesday to conduct a slew of duties during the week. It also included a “rare family dinner” at the Palace of Holyroodhouse where senior members had gathered just ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan’s visit to the UK.

In the following day, Princess Anne took on an important engagement that falls in line with the work of Queen Camilla as the royals are staying in Scotland.

The royal officially opened Victim Support Scotland’s new Edinburgh office, where she met staff, volunteers and people affected by crime during the visit. The visit came after Anne had attended the conference last year and oversaw the Glasgow office in 2023.

The charity is responsible for providing emotional, practical and trauma-informed help to people and families affected by crime across Scotland. The volunteers support the victims and witnesses through the court process and also direct them to therapy and special services when needed. They are a big help during the legal process that can often make victims feel isolated.

“We were honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to officially open our Edinburgh office,” said interim chief executive at the charity, Debbie Adams.

“We are incredibly proud of this welcoming, trauma-informed space and have had resoundingly positive feedback from people who have used our new remote evidence suites,” she continued.

“The Princess Royal is a great supporter of Victim Support Scotland, and we hugely value the interest she takes in our work and the time she takes to speak with people who have been impacted by crime.”