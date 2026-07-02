Madonna reveals why stuffed octopus has become her bedtime companion

The Pop icon was admitted to the ICU in 2023

Madonna has opened up about her life-threatening health ordeal, revealing she was placed in a medically induced coma for two day after suffering a bacterial infection and sepsis.

The Pop icon, 67, was admitted to the ICU in 2023 and was intubated and placed in a medically induced coma as she battled for her life after experiencing lung and kidney failure.

Due to her deteriorating condition, the singer was forced to postpone her tour before making a full recovery and returning to the stage a few months later.

Now, speaking to Vogue Italy in her home in London, Madonna introduced fans to Octavia, the purple stuffed octopus she sleeps with each night.

She said in a video, released on Wednesday: 'This is my do-do. Her name is Octavia. I sleep with her every night. A couple of years ago I was really sick in the hospital. I was in a coma and this beautiful nurse that was taking care of me, her name was Olivia.

'She was screaming at me every day, telling me I needed to get up, I needed to get out of the ICU, and she really gave me a lot of courage and hope.

'When I got out of the hospital and came home, my sister gave me this octopus. I looked at her and all I could think about was my nurse who took care of me.'

Madonna explained Octavia is inspired by Olivia's name.

In 2024, Madonna returned to the stage for her Celebration Tour show in Los Angeles and reflected on the 'near death' experience.