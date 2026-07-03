Ashley Tisdale turns toxic mom group drama into new Netflix comedy

Ashley Tisdale is turning her real-life toxic mom group drama into a TV series.

Deadline reported on Thursday, July 2, that the High School Musical alum is developing a new Netflix comedy inspired by the friendship fallout — reportedly involving Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, and Meghan Trainor — that she publicly opened up about earlier this year.

Sharing the Deadline article on her Instagram, Tisdale quipped, “I guess we all can be a little toxic.”

The series, titled "Toxic Moms," is being developed with Sabrina Jalees and Ali Wong. Written by Jalees, the half-hour comedy follows a sleep-deprived new mom who becomes entangled with an exclusive circle of wealthy mothers who aren't quite what they seem.

The show's logline asks, "In the isolation of motherhood, how far would you go to taste community?"

Tisdale, 41, is expected to star in the series while also serving as an executive producer alongside Jalees and Wong.

The announcement comes months after Tisdale sparked widespread discussion with her January essay for The Cut, titled "Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group."

"I remember being left out of a couple of group hangs, and I knew about them because Instagram made sure it fed me every single photo and Instagram Story," Tisdale, 41, wrote. "I was starting to feel frozen out of the group..."

The essay fuelled online speculation about which celebrity moms were involved, though Tisdale never identified anyone. Her representative later clarified that familiar names circulating online were not the subjects of the story.

Fan speculation narrowed the names down to Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, and Meghan Trainor, who have since addressed the rumours separately.

Moore, 42, called the controversy “upsetting” because it reinforced “this silly trope that women can’t be supportive of one another.”

Duff, 38, defended the “lovely” mom group and noted that she “felt used” and the “timing felt not great,” implying that her ongoing musical comeback was the catalyst for Tisdale to publish her essay.

Meanwhile, Trainor, 32, revealed that Tisdale reached out to her amid the online frenzy and apologised that the Grammy-winner’s “name got dragged in.”