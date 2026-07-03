Harry Styles responds to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce shocking wedding invite

Harry Styles receives ex Taylor Swift’s wedding invite ahead of historical day

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are confirmed to be tying the knot at their unexpected Madison Square Garden wedding, and the Eras Tour performer reportedly buried the hatchet and invited her ex on her big day.

Harry Styles was seemingly the only ex-boyfriend of Swift’s to receive the wedding invite, but he reportedly had to refuse because of other prior engagements.

The One Direction alum, 32, is currently on tour and just finished a 12-night residency at Wembley Stadium, London, which became the reason he could not attend the ‘American Royal Wedding.’

After their brief relationship in 2012, the Opalite hitmaker and Styles have been cordial towards each other - celebrating each other’s success at award shows, and appearing to interact warmly.

The Coming Up Roses hitmaker could also be Swift’s friend Zoe Kravitz’s plus one, who he recently got engaged to.

However, the wedding rehearsal has begun with the couple’s close friends and families at the Infosys theatre at MSG in New York City as many guests including Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Adam Sandler, and more were seen arriving to celebrate the big day.