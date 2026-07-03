 
Geo News

Harry Styles responds to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce shocking wedding invite

Harry Styles receives ex Taylor Swift’s wedding invite ahead of historical day

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published July 03, 2026

Make us preferred on Google
Harry Styles receives ex Taylor Swift’s wedding invite ahead of historical day
Harry Styles receives ex Taylor Swift’s wedding invite ahead of historical day

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are confirmed to be tying the knot at their unexpected Madison Square Garden wedding, and the Eras Tour performer reportedly buried the hatchet and invited her ex on her big day.

Harry Styles was seemingly the only ex-boyfriend of Swift’s to receive the wedding invite, but he reportedly had to refuse because of other prior engagements.

The One Direction alum, 32, is currently on tour and just finished a 12-night residency at Wembley Stadium, London, which became the reason he could not attend the ‘American Royal Wedding.’

After their brief relationship in 2012, the Opalite hitmaker and Styles have been cordial towards each other - celebrating each other’s success at award shows, and appearing to interact warmly.

The Coming Up Roses hitmaker could also be Swift’s friend Zoe Kravitz’s plus one, who he recently got engaged to.

However, the wedding rehearsal has begun with the couple’s close friends and families at the Infosys theatre at MSG in New York City as many guests including Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Adam Sandler, and more were seen arriving to celebrate the big day.

Fans mock Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews dramatic hair makeover
Fans mock Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews dramatic hair makeover
Millie Bobby Brown teases Louis Partridge with Olivia Rodrigo lyrics
Millie Bobby Brown teases Louis Partridge with Olivia Rodrigo lyrics
Knicks player responds to Taylor Swift wedding invite rumours
Knicks player responds to Taylor Swift wedding invite rumours
Tobey Maguire, Ice Spice get cosy at star-studded party
Tobey Maguire, Ice Spice get cosy at star-studded party
Katie Price mum Amy criticises star for ‘making money' from son Harvey
Katie Price mum Amy criticises star for ‘making money' from son Harvey
Vin Diesel teases final lap of ‘Fast & Furious' with BTS video: Watch video
Vin Diesel teases final lap of ‘Fast & Furious' with BTS video: Watch
Seth Rogen breaks silence on Anne Hathaway's 'Knocked Up' exit
Seth Rogen breaks silence on Anne Hathaway's 'Knocked Up' exit
Monica Barbaro joins Bradley Cooper's crew for 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel
Monica Barbaro joins Bradley Cooper's crew for 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel