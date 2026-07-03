Travis Kelce's other Taylor just hijacks his wardrobe: Swift can't stop

Travis Kelce's wedding look may include a surprise outfit change

Everyone's obsessing over Taylor Swift's wedding dress—but don't overlook the groom.

As anticipation builds around the couple's rumored Friday celebration, fashion insiders believe Travis Kelce could deliver a style moment worthy of its own spotlight.

Tom Marchitelli, the tailor behind more than two dozen custom suits for the NFL star, says Kelce has never been one to play it safe.

“He was one of the first that really pushed me into [wilder looks]. He’s always had that eye to really push the envelope and wear things that got people talking, because that’s what he loves to do,” Marchitelli said.

Even so, he expects wedding-day Travis to strike a balance between bold and timeless.

“Style-wise, I think he will want to give Taylor a fairytale moment for the ceremony and go more on the classic side. I expect to see a slightly fuller-cut double-breasted tux, crisp white shirt and black bow tie, finished off with a diamond lapel pin,” he predicted.

Marchitelli believes Louis Vuitton is the frontrunner to dress Kelce, pointing to the athlete's long-standing love for the brand.

“In my many trips to Kansas City over the years to work with him and seeing his personal closet, he’s always had an affinity for the brand, both in footwear and apparel,” he explained.

But don't expect just one look.

“Travis has transformed game-day entrances into his personal runway... I would not be shocked if he has at least one outfit change, bringing something that shines under the flashing lights of MSG,” Marchitelli added.

His final prediction? “Metallic accents and sparkle? I can see it... If there’s one guy who can pull it off, it’s Killa Trav.”

Move over, wedding dress—the groom may be planning a fashion touchdown of his own.