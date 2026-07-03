Lindsay Lohan reflects on past mistakes as she turns 40

Lindsay Lohan turned 40 on July 2, 2026

Lindsay Lohan celebrated her 40th birthday by sharing an emotional message about her life, her past and the future she is looking forward to.

The actress marked the special day with a heartfelt Instagram post, where she said she feels thankful for everything she has been through.

Looking back at her journey, Lindsay admitted that she learned from her mistakes and said every part of her life helped shape the person she is today.

She wrote, "Grateful for every chapter that brought me here. For the lessons, the laughter, the love, the unexpected turns, and the people who've stood beside me through it all."

The Freakier Friday star also shared a longer note reflecting on her years in Hollywood.

She spoke about growing up in the spotlight and the pressure that came with becoming one of the biggest young stars in the industry.

Lindsay continued saying that success came quickly, but she was still trying to understand herself while the world had its own opinion about who she should be.

The Mean Girls star said life changed after marrying Bader Shammas and becoming a mother.

She explained that having a family gave her a new purpose and helped her find peace.

"I'm no longer searching for who I am, I'm living it," she wrote.

Lindsay, however, ended her message by saying she is excited for the future and hopes to keep making meaningful films while creating lasting memories with her family.