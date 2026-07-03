 
Geo News

Ice Spice finally responds to Tobey Maguire dating speculation

Tobey Maguire spotted kissing Ice Spice at star-studded party

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published July 03, 2026

Make us preferred on Google
Tobey Maguire spotted kissing Ice Spice at star-studded party
Tobey Maguire spotted kissing Ice Spice at star-studded party

Ice Spice's team has cleared the air after photos with Tobey Maguire at Michael Rubin's White Party started dating rumours all over social media.

The pictures quickly went viral after many people thought that they showed Ice Spice and the Spider Man star kissing.

Fans started guessing that the two were in a relationship and the photos became one of the biggest talking points online.

But Ice Spice's representatives have now denied all those rumours as her spokesperson called the pictures "deceiving" and said they gave people the wrong idea.

According to the statement, Ice Spice and Tobey were only talking at the party and sharing a vape.

The spokesperson explained that they were simply saying hello and there was nothing romantic happening between them.

Even after that explanation, many people have continued talking about the photos online.

Some fans, however, also brought up the age gap between the rapper and the actor, which added even more attention to the story.

The speculation also came not long after Ice Spice was linked to NFL player Sauce Gardner.

Neither of them ever confirmed they were dating and both have stayed quiet about recent reports claiming they have split up.

At the same time, false rumours also spread online claiming that the Name of Love rapper is expecting a baby with Maguire.

There is no proof that those claims are true. Neither Ice Spice nor Tobey Maguire has spoken about those rumours.

For now, Ice Spice's team has made it very clear that the viral photos did not show a romance and there is no official confirmation that the two are dating.

Blake Lively, Taylor Swift friendship ends with popstar's marriage to Travis Kelce
Blake Lively, Taylor Swift friendship ends with popstar's marriage to Travis Kelce
Kjell Nilsson cause of death: ‘Mad Max 2' actor dead at 76
Kjell Nilsson cause of death: ‘Mad Max 2' actor dead at 76
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married!
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married!
Was Amy Schumer invited to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's rehearsal dinner?
Was Amy Schumer invited to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's rehearsal dinner?
Millie Bobby Brown teases revival of Eleven with ‘Stranger Things'
Millie Bobby Brown teases revival of Eleven with ‘Stranger Things'
Adele admits she ‘doesn't sing very often anymore' amid comeback rumours
Adele admits she ‘doesn't sing very often anymore' amid comeback rumours
Taylor Swift teases first bridal look ahead of wedding ceremony
Taylor Swift teases first bridal look ahead of wedding ceremony
Kelly Osbourne gets Ozzy Osbourne tattoo ahead of 1st death anniversary
Kelly Osbourne gets Ozzy Osbourne tattoo ahead of 1st death anniversary