Ice Spice finally responds to Tobey Maguire dating speculation

Tobey Maguire spotted kissing Ice Spice at star-studded party

Ice Spice's team has cleared the air after photos with Tobey Maguire at Michael Rubin's White Party started dating rumours all over social media.

The pictures quickly went viral after many people thought that they showed Ice Spice and the Spider Man star kissing.

Fans started guessing that the two were in a relationship and the photos became one of the biggest talking points online.

But Ice Spice's representatives have now denied all those rumours as her spokesperson called the pictures "deceiving" and said they gave people the wrong idea.

According to the statement, Ice Spice and Tobey were only talking at the party and sharing a vape.

The spokesperson explained that they were simply saying hello and there was nothing romantic happening between them.

Even after that explanation, many people have continued talking about the photos online.

Some fans, however, also brought up the age gap between the rapper and the actor, which added even more attention to the story.

The speculation also came not long after Ice Spice was linked to NFL player Sauce Gardner.

Neither of them ever confirmed they were dating and both have stayed quiet about recent reports claiming they have split up.

At the same time, false rumours also spread online claiming that the Name of Love rapper is expecting a baby with Maguire.

There is no proof that those claims are true. Neither Ice Spice nor Tobey Maguire has spoken about those rumours.

For now, Ice Spice's team has made it very clear that the viral photos did not show a romance and there is no official confirmation that the two are dating.