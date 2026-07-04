Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding: Guest reveals rare details

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s wedding guests shares intimate insights into ceremony

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kept their wedding day private despite the huge scale of the event at Madison Square Garden, but one of the guests offered some details into the magical night.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end reportedly got the sporting arena completely transformed into the romantic venue for their big day.

As Adam Aaron, the CEO of AMC Theatres shared, “Immediately upon entry, everything… floors, walls, ceilings… was draped in peach and white. Large blown up pictures of Taylor and Travis at each age, year by year from one-year-old to late teenager-hood, were on display. A small portion of MSG was cordoned off, devoid of any notion that that a basketball or hockey game ever shared that space.”

He went on to describe that the venue also had an outdoor garden decorated with green and white, with real flowers as well as artificial trees surrounding the chairs.

Despite the thousand guests, the wedding attendee noted that it felt “intimate and small. Everything was close.”

Aaron continued, “After some relaxing and mellow romantic songs played to settle the house, a few violins and cello ushered in the wedding party. Headlined by handsome Travis in a white tux, and a jaw-dropping Taylor in a stunning white wedding dress with a long veiled train. An officiant talked and sang and talked. He was warm and welcoming, funny and eloquent.”

Describing the couple’s vows, Aaron noted that they were “Long, entertaining, personal, charming, emotional, irreverent and endearing explorations by each as to how they met, why they want to be with each other for all eternity, the promises they made in joining their much-beloved two whole families (Kelce’s and Swift’s) as one, and committing to their new mutual life together. What was clear above all else was simply this: their profound love. This is no small love.”

Adding, “Each at the absolute pinnacle of their worlds. Each so obviously head over heels about having found their soulmate. Rings exchanged. I now pronounce you husband and wife. A sweep you off your feet kiss. Then the party, an even larger stage set of a ‘Secret Garden’ that was just exquisite. With five-story-tall lit “trees.” Superb food and drink. An A-list audience to fete the young couple. And music, music, music.”

Swift and Kelce tied the knot after almost three years of dating, their love story beginning in 2023 amid the Eras Tour.