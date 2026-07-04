Scott Eastwood explains pressure of working with famous last names

Scott Eastwood had one unusual wish while filming his latest movie: keep the famous dads away.

The actor stars alongside Colin Hanks in the World War II thriller Lucky Strike, but don’t expect Clint Eastwood or Tom Hanks to have made surprise visits to the set.

Scott admits he was perfectly happy they stayed home.

"I imagine they were probably shooting their own movies," he joked, before adding, "It was better, though. I don't want that kind of pressure."

With two Hollywood legacies sharing the screen, Scott says their last names were not what mattered once filming began.

"It doesn't matter really who we are. It just matters when you do the job — Do people like you? Do people like working with you?" he said.

Success in Hollywood, he believes, is never as simple as talent alone.

"There's a certain amount of luck and lightning you're riding to get from job to job," Scott explained, noting that everything from release timing to studio support can shape a movie's fate. "You just kind of gotta let the universe do what it does."

The 40-year-old also revealed his outlook has mellowed over the years.

"When I was younger, I thought you had to endure more pain to get a performance across. Now I just think you just do the work, you prep it as best you can, then you go out and have fun," he said, adding that making sure "everybody else on set is having a good time as well" is just as important.

In Lucky Strike, inspired by true events, Eastwood plays Army Captain John Castle, who must survive behind enemy lines during the Battle of the Bulge with little more than a radio and his instincts.