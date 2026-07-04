Beatrice, Eugenie find silver lining for royal comeback amid turmoil

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been seen maintaining a low profile since their parents were exposed to have connections with Jeffrey Epstein.

Since last year, the outings have been calculated and their royal perks and appearances with the royal family have been under immense scrutiny. Even though Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson have been firmly booted out from the royal fold, the York sisters have been under risk of losing their privileges.

The King, who reportedly feels protective of his nieces, is forced to reconsider paying for their royal grace-and-favour homes. Things appear to be tense as Beatrice and Eugenie were absent from the Royal Ascot, but a new opportunity has presented itself.

“Wimbledon offers a very different type of royal appearance to Ascot,” PR and Entertainment Expert, Lynn Carratt, told GB News.

She suggested that the sisters could reconnect with the British public in some capacity as they are the ones criticising the use of taxpayer money used for non-working royals.

The expert noted that the tennis event is “less about tradition and pageantry and more about supporting one of Britain’s most prestigious sporting events”.

“Beatrice and Eugenie have always been popular at public engagements because they come across as approachable and relatable,” she explained. “With the Royal Family still balancing workloads, appearances from the York sisters can subtly reinforce the wider family without creating constitutional questions.”

She did point out that as long as they are attending the event in a personal capacity and not in an official one, they could still be of service to the monarchy.