Princess Kate's most embarrassing story resurfaces as she returns to SW19

The Princess of Wales was left completely red-faced during one unforgettable visit to Wimbledon thanks to her father, Michael Middleton.

The royal once revealed she was left "mortified" after her dad accidentally greeted British tennis star Tim Henman as American legend Pete Sampras during a chance encounter at Wimbledon.

Sharing the story in the 2017 BBC documentary Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon, Kate recalled: "My father is not going to appreciate this, but we were walking past Tim Henman and we had just seen Sampras play. My dad said very coolly, 'Hi Pete.' I was mortified!"

The amusing family memory resurfaced as the Princess of Wales made her first Wimbledon appearance of 2026 on Thursday. Kate delighted royal fans by greeting people waiting in the famous queue before watching matches on the outside courts.

As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, Kate has long been a familiar presence at SW19. She regularly attends the Championships with members of her family and is often seen in the Royal Box alongside her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. In recent years, she has also introduced her daughter, Princess Charlotte, to the tournament.

Kate has often spoken about her deep connection to Wimbledon, describing it as a treasured part of her childhood.

"I have watched Wimbledon and that was very much part of my growing up," she said. "It's such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters.

It inspired me when I was younger to get involved in the game. It hasn't changed either, and I think that's what's so wonderful."

She also shared another light-hearted family confession, revealing that her mother, Carole Middleton, has long admired tennis great Roger Federer.

"Roger is my mother's heartthrob," Kate joked. "I don't think she will mind me saying that. I think he probably knows that too."

Michael Middleton was last seen in public at Royal Ascot alongside his wife, Carole, last month. Whether he will join Kate at Wimbledon this year remains to be seen, but his memorable faux pas has already secured its place among the Princess's favourite family stories.