Meghan Markle shares UK update as King Charles remains in dark

Meghan Markle seemed to have sent a clear signal about the forthcoming visit to the UK with Archie and Lilibet as Buckingham Palace still awaits a response from the Sussexes.

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex have been offered a royal accommodation at Buckingham Palace as they are expected to arrive on British soil with their children for the first time in four years. However, the visit was thrown in doubt when RAVEC decline the request for police protection.

Sources have insisted that Harry is “exploring every option” to make sure the visit happen but the monarch’s office is still in the dark just days to go.

Amid the speculation, Meghan dropped a major update via her As Ever social media, about an ‘long weekend’ as the US Independence Day celebrations begin on Saturday.

“Red, White & Berries this Weekend,” the message read. “A little sweetness for the long weekend.”

The reference in the caption had been to the colours of the American flag. While the message could be for the American celebrations that will commence on 4th July, it could also indicate what’s next for the Sussexes concerning their UK visit.

Prince Harry and Meghan are currently in Europe on a family holiday, which means that they could be reconsidering heading back to Montecito if the security matter is not resolved.

Meanwhile a report by DailyMail’s Rebecca English cited sources from the Palace that it is “an absolute mess” with how the King is kept in the dark about the upcoming visit.

Harry has also told the media that he would take up the offer from his father and divide his time between the palace and private accommodation.