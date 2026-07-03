Prince William drops bombshell World Cup promise on Travis Kelce podcast

Prince William has revealed he'll be cheering England on from the United States if the Three Lions make it to the FIFA World Cup final, while also sharing a surprising confession about his father, King Charles.

The Prince of Wales made a surprise appearance on Jason and Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast on a Friday, where the conversation quickly turned to football, royal life and England's World Cup hopes.

The future King was welcomed with a royal introduction from Jason Kelce, who jokingly listed William's many titles before calling him "a 6-foot-3 prince from London, England."

Laughing, William replied: "That was quite an intro, guys. Amazing!"

One of the biggest surprises came when the Kelce brothers asked whether King Charles had inspired his love of football.

"Absolutely not," William answered without hesitation. "My father hates football."

Instead, the Prince explained that his passion for the sport began through friends rather than family.

"My family haven't got a particularly long history with football," he said. "

"My football love came from friends taking me to my first match."

That first match was Aston Villa against Bolton in 2000. William has since become one of Aston Villa's biggest supporters and has served as president, and now patron, of the English Football Association since 2010.

The royal also shared his optimism about England's chances at the upcoming FIFA World Cup under manager Thomas Tuchel, admitting he is feeling "quietly confident" about the team's prospects.

Asked whether he would make the journey to North America if England reached the final, William didn't hesitate.

"If we're in the finals, we'll definitely be there," he said, all but confirming his plans to support the national team in person should they go all the way.

The interview also revisited William's memorable encounter with the Kelce brothers during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in 2024.

When asked which moment at the iconic venue was more unforgettable, Travis Kelce's 2015 touchdown or his surprise appearance on stage during Swift's concert - the future king chose the latter.

Taylor Swift's husband-to-be described meeting the Prince and his children as "one of the coolest moments ever," while William reflected on the occasion, revealing that Princess Charlotte had especially enjoyed the experience