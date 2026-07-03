Prince Harry, Meghan Markle inner circle reacts to explosive new allegations

People, close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have broken their silence on the latest wave of allegations against the Sussexes as the couple are likely to take a UK flight with their children next week to mark the one-year to go event for the Invictus Games in Birmingham.

In the last few days, Harry and Meghan have accused of providing “favourable” briefings to a select few reporters by some media persons.

The renowned jurnalits, Richard Eden and Alison Boshof, accused the Duke and Duchewss of Sussex of hitting a “new low” and branding them “agents of chaos”.

Ms Boshoff said: “'I went to the Sussexes' camp on Thursday to tell them what my story about the trip was going to be - and to offer them the chance to come back to me. They did not. However, what they did do was make sure that on Friday, they issued an operational note to their favoured reporters to tell them exactly what was happening on every day of the visit.”

Meanwhile, Eden alleged: “Those who are [in the WhatsApp group] have been made to look like prize chumps – through no fault of their own, I might add.”

As per the latest development, the sources close to the Sussexes, have reacted to the claims and allegations, with one individual wondering why their media group chat had been blown out of proportion, even though the royal communications teams in Britain operate the same way.

Another source told the Daily Express: “That journalists from the Daily Mail are not members of the Sussex Comms WhatsApp group is hardly surprising, given they breached an embargo to publish details of a confidential ops note for the couple's trip to Australia.”

The Sussex couple headed to Australia back in April, with a leaked story from revealing their itinerary and breaching embargoes before it was taken down just days before their trip. The incident had reportedly affected the couple's ability to communicate their itineraries to the UK press.

Now, the Sussexes are readly to travel to the UK. Their trip comes amid Harry’s battle to regain armed police protection for his family while they’re in the country of his birth.

The montecito-based coauple's family have not set foot in the country since 2022, when they all came back to Britain for the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Duke was waiting for a review by the Risk Management Board (RMB), part of the process by which the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) rules on his security requirements, but learned last Friday that it had yet to take place..