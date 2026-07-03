Prince William’s candid 5-word response to Jason Kelce has everyone talking

Princess Kate might be proud with her husband Prince William's bombshell reation to Travis Kelce's brother Jason Kelce's who's raising four daughters.

The future British monarch, who shares daughter Princess Charlotte with his wife Kate Middleton, appeared on the July 3 episode of Kelce's 'New Heights' podcast.

The Prince of Wales is impressed by fellow girl dad Jason Kelce, lauding him for raising four daughters while recalling their 2024 meeting during Taylor Swift's London Eras Tour show.

The royal marveled at the retired NFL player, who is the father of four girls.

Recalling when he met William and his two eldest kids at Wembley Stadium in June 2024, Jason remarked, "Princess Charlotte was still the highlight for me. I had four daughters as well, so, I mean, she was great."

William replied, "Congratulations! Having four daughters. I don't know how you do that."

Jason shares daughters Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 5, Bennett, 3, and Finn, 1, with his wife, Kylie Kelce.

The trio further discussed their meeting, which happened during the London Eras Tour show for Travis' fiancée (and soon-to-be bride) Taylor Swift.

During the show, Travis got on stage as one of the pop star's backup dancers before later snapping a selfie with William, George and Charlotte.

"What is the more iconic moment at Wembley Stadium —Travis scoring a touchdown in 2015 against the Lions or Travis as a backup dancer to the one and only Taylor Swift?" Jason asked their royal guest.

Of course, William highlighted Travis' headline-making backup dancer moment.

"Definitely a very proud moment of my life, for sure," Travis admitted. "That was honestly one of the coolest moments ever was meeting you and the little ones that day. Me and Jason joke about it all the time."

In fact, the brothers discussed the famed interaction when Swift appeared on the podcast in August 2025, joking that Jason wasn't sure what to do with his beer when he was introduced to the royal family.

"It wasn't a joke. It was real," Jason insisted. "I don't know what... well, you want to be respectful and know what the protocols of course. No, it was awesome. And you were fantastic. The kids were great."

The special episode coincided with the rumored date of Travis and Taylor Swift's wedding. There has been widespread speculation that the NFL star and music icon will tie the knot at Madison Square Garden.