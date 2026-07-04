Amy Schumer jokes about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding, AGAIN

Amy Schumer reacts to no invitation from Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding

Amy Schumer has struck again — posting a second joke about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding just one day after her first, and this time with a photo to match.

The comedian, 45, shared a snap on Instagram of herself in a wedding dress and sparkling tiara alongside actor Michael Cera, taken from a wedding scene in their 2022 series Life & Beth. The caption was short and to the point: "Okay so why weren't we allowed in?"

It followed her Instagram Stories post from Thursday, the day of the rehearsal dinner, in which she wrote, apparently with deliberate grammar errors for comic effect, "Rehersal dinner was sick. Who know was she has planned for us tonight."

Schumer appeared in an eclectic outfit of black crewneck, red shorts, a pink fanny pack, polka dot scarf and straw hat, grinning broadly.

The jokes land with extra bite given the wider context.

Swift and Kelce married on Friday at Madison Square Garden in front of 1,000 guests, with the "JusT&T Married" message lighting up the venue's advertising boards at 7:30pm EST.

The wedding shut down Penn Station and much of Midtown Manhattan during a sweltering heatwave with temperatures around 100 degrees Fahrenheit, drawing complaints from New Yorkers.

Security was on the scale of a presidential visit, with approximately 130 NYPD officers and more than 50 detectives deployed. As a New Yorker born and raised on the Upper East Side, Schumer may have had more than one reason to be playfully aggrieved.

The full details of the ceremony were confirmed via email by Swift's longtime publicist Tree Paine.

Adam Sandler officiated. Swift's brother Austin was her man of honour while Jason Kelce served as Travis's best man. There were no bridesmaids or groomsmen.

Stevie Nicks was among the artists expected to perform at the reception, and guests included Dakota Johnson, Zoë Kravitz, Gigi Hadid, Hugh Grant, Bradley Cooper and Camila Cabello.

The wedding is estimated to have cost $15 million.

Schumer has previously insisted she has no feud with Swift, and her publicist once clarified that a 2016 joke about Swift's figure was self-deprecating rather than a dig.

Whether Swift sees the latest posts as equally good-natured is another matter, though given that she was busy celebrating her wedding, it is probably safe to say the jokes did not make a dent in the day.