Harry Styles sends emotional message to ex Taylor Swift on wedding day

Harry Styles recalls Taylor Swift on big day after missing wedding

Harry Styles might not be present at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding due to his ongoing series of concerts at Wembley Stadium, London, he remembered the day.

The 32-year-old musician paid an emotional nod to the pop superstar, 36, during his show the same day by performing the breakup song he wrote about their short-lived relationship.

Earlier in the day, it was revealed that the One Direction alum had indeed received an invitation to attend with his fiancée Zoe Kravitz, but he had declined due to his concert.

While fans or the ‘Haylor’ camp among the Swifties theorised that he would be performing his song, Two Ghosts, as a surprise song, Styles turned it into a reality.

The lyrics to his song, believed to be written about Swift begin as, “Same lips red, same eyes blue / Same white shirt, couple more tattoos / But it's not you, and it's not me,” and the song expectedly sent fans spiralling as soon as Styles began to sing it on Swift’s wedding day.

Taking to social media, fans wrote, “TWO GHOSTS WHILE TAYLOR IS GETTING MARRIED IS CRAZY.”

Another added, “with zoe in attendance im kinda sick,” referring to Kravitz who attended the nuptials solo.

“He's crazy,” a third chimed in, and one added, “Haylor lore never dies.”