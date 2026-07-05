Prince Harry's latest attempt to rebuild family ties ahead of return

Prince Harry's bid to reconnect With Prince William ends in silence

Prince Harry is reportedly making fresh attempts to reconnect with his older brother, Prince William, ahead of his expected return to the UK but insiders claim the Prince of Wales is not ready to reopen the lines of communication.

According to OK! magazine, the Duke of Sussex has been calling and messaging William in the lead-up to his upcoming visit to Britain, hoping to arrange a private conversation after years of strained relations. However, sources allege that his efforts have so far gone unanswered.

Harry is expected to return to the UK later this month for a number of engagements, with reports suggesting he had hoped the trip could also provide an opportunity to rebuild family ties.

But despite ongoing speculation about a possible reconciliation, those close to the royal household claim the relationship between the brothers remains at a standstill.

One palace insider told the publication that William has not moved on from the fallout surrounding Harry and Meghan's departure from royal duties in 2020, including the couple's high-profile interviews and Harry's memoir, Spare.

"From William's perspective, everything Harry has done amounts to a sustained assault on the people he is sworn to protect," the source claimed, adding that the future King believes trust cannot simply be restored with a phone call after years of public criticism.

Another insider suggested that William sees keeping his distance as the best way to protect both his family and the institution he will one day lead.

Meanwhile, a source said to be close to the Sussexes painted a different picture, claiming Harry has repeatedly tried to reach out in recent months through calls and lengthy messages, hoping to meet his brother on neutral ground.

The source alleged that Harry believes their father's ongoing health challenges should be enough to encourage a conversation, even if it is only as two brothers trying to move forward.

Despite the reported outreach, there is currently no indication that the brothers will meet during Harry's visit to Britain. While royal watchers continue to hope for signs of reconciliation, sources on both sides suggest the long-running rift remains as deep as ever.