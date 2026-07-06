Anne Hathaway lights up 'The Odyssey' photocall with pregnancy glow

Anne Hathaway stole the spotlight at The Odyssey photocall with her pregnancy glow.

Over the weekend, the Oscar-winner showed off her maternity style as she stepped out in a flowing white off-the-shoulder dress.

On Sunday, July 5, the soon to be a mother of three posed together with her The Odyssey co-stars including Tom Holland, Zendaya, Matt Damon, Lupita Nyong'o and more.

While attending The Odyssey photocall in London, the Devil Wears Prada actress cradled her baby bump.

Her white dress features cascading ruffles, sheer billowy sleeves, and a dramatic high-low hem with a long-ruffled train.

She paired the ensemble with taupe suede knee-high boots, adding a modern edge to the feminine outfit.

The Princess Diaries actress kept her accessories minimal with a delicate gold hoop earring, a gold watch, a few stacked rings, and a simple pendant necklace.

Her brunette hair was styled in soft, loose waves with a center part, while her natural, glowing makeup complete with rosy cheeks and a nude lip made her look effortlessly chic.

Hathaway also rocked white square sunglasses and a white heart-shaped purse.

This is not the first time The Idea of You actress dazzled in white as she expects her third baby.

When she announced her third pregnancy in an Instagram video on June 19. She also wore a flowy white dress as she walked into the frame and hugged her stomach to share her big news.

For the unversed, Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman are already parents to sons Jonathan, 10, and six-year-old Jack.