Andy Reid shares adorable detail from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding: Watch

Adam Sandler wanted Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to 'keep kissing' when officiated their wedding on Friday night, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has revealed.

A representative for Swift confirmed that the actor and comedian officiated the couple’s ceremony at Madison Square Garden in front of an estimated 1,000 guests.

Taylor’s brother, Austin Swift served as man of honour, while Travis's brother, retired NFL star Jason Kelce, was the best man.

Among the guests spotted arriving at the venue on a sweltering day, with temperatures topping 38 degrees Celsius, were Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Ethan Hawke, Jimmy Fallon and former US soccer star Abby Wambach, Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg and Jay-Z.

Reid who has coached Kelce since 2013, was there to watch his star tight end get married in the Big Apple, and two days on from the wedding he opened up on Sandler's words of advice to Travis and Taylor during the service.

'Adam Sandler conducted the service there and he told them to "keep kissing," in its simplest form. That’s a good thing,' Reid told reporters on Sunday.

'It’s hard to argue when you give your wife a kiss or your wife gives you a kiss… And make sure you do it every day, every minute that you have an opportunity to. Knock it out, and you won’t have any problems.'

Kelce landed a cameo role in Sandler's Happy Gilmore sequel last year, while he also invited the comedian onto his and brother Jason's New Heights podcast in 2024.