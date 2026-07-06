Prince Harry says yes to King Charles' Buckingham Palace invite

King Charles has invited Prince Harry to Buckingham Palace during his upcoming visit to the UK for the Invictus Games' one-year countdown celebration, according to a new claim.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to travel to London today, July 6, ahead of a series of charity engagements. However, his wife Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will not accompany him to the country.

The Duchess and kids are expected to join the Prince elsewhere in the UK later this week.

In suprise move, Harry, according to GB News and othe media outlets, has said "yes" to the monarch's olive branch by accepting his offer to stay at the Palace alone during his much-anticipated trip.

Meanwhile, some outlets and royal sources, say Harry had not formally responded to the offer of accommodation at a royal residence by the deadline, which was the end of last week, and was told over the weekend that he could no longer stay at Buckingham Palace.

A spokesperson for the Duke said that despite their earlier statement - they understand that the offer to stay at the Palace has now been "withdrawn," describing the decision as disappointing.

According to BBC, the palace requires a minimum notice period to ensure a guest can be hosted and staff from the Royal Household provided.

It comes amid reports that the gap between the Waleses and the Sussexes has widened.

Some royal commentators argued that the Princess of Wales’s "quiet and methodical" completion of the Three Peaks Challenge stands in contrast to the "chaos" engulfing Harry and Meghan’s return to the UK.