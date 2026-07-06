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Prince William shares exciting message as Prince Harry arrives

Prince William celebrates big win as the royal could be making changes to summer plans

By
A. Akmal
|

Published July 06, 2026

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Prince William shares exciting message as Prince Harry arrives
Prince William shares exciting message as Prince Harry arrives

Prince William seemed to have had major plans for the summer break with his family as the Waleses will be marking big milestones in the coming weeks.

According to reports, these plans were also made in line with Prince Harry’s latest visit to the UK as to avoid an interaction between estranged brothers. Hence, William had reportedly chosen to stick to the itinerary with his family.

However, there are some events that William could be making an exception for, as he penned a personal message to celebrate a big win continuing the journey for UK.

The Prince of Wales, who is a patron of England’s Football Association, congratulated the team on making it to the quarter finals at the FIFA 2026 World cup.

“Well done England!” William wrote. “Bring on the quarter final!”

Prince William shares exciting message as Prince Harry arrives

William is understood to have no plans to fly over for any of the games at the FIFA world cup but he would be willing to do so for the final only if England makes it. He confirmed it during the podcast with the Kelce Brothers.

Meanwhile, Harry is arriving in the UK today without Meghan and his two children as initial plans were scrapped over the ongoing security row.

According to royal expert, Jennie Bond, despite the sibling war between Harry and William, the future King would have some “sympathy” for his brother who is only hoping to keep his family safe.

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