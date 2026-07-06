King Frederik brings his longtime tennis mentor to Wimbledon

King Frederik of Denmark was among the distinguished guests in the Royal Box at Wimbledon on Sunday afternoon.

The 58-year-old monarch and a well-known tennis enthusiast was joined by his longtime friend and confidant Christian von Buchwald as they watched the action at the All England Club.

Seated nearby were several notable figures from the sporting world.

Former England cricket captain Sir Andrew Strauss attended alongside his son Samuel, while former British tennis player and sports executive Deborah Jevans was also in attendance.

Dr Mark Precious, a former field hockey international and academic, completed the line-up of distinguished guests.

The pair first met when Frederik returned from boarding school in France at the age of 15, when he was introduced to von Buchwald.

Their relationship has endured ever since, with von Buchwald later forging a respected medical career.

He is now serving as a senior physician and professor of ear, nose and throat surgery at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen.

The closeness of their bond was revealed in 2007 when von Buchwald was chosen as one of six godparents to Princess Isabella.

His wife, Elisabeth, also holds a role within the royal household as inspector of court inventory.