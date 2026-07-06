 
Geo News

King Frederik brings his longtime tennis mentor to Wimbledon

King Frederik's Royal Box appearance reveals friendship that began on the tennis court

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published July 06, 2026

Make us preferred on Google
King Frederik brings his longtime tennis mentor to Wimbledon

King Frederik of Denmark was among the distinguished guests in the Royal Box at Wimbledon on Sunday afternoon.

The 58-year-old monarch and a well-known tennis enthusiast was joined by his longtime friend and confidant Christian von Buchwald as they watched the action at the All England Club.

Seated nearby were several notable figures from the sporting world.

Former England cricket captain Sir Andrew Strauss attended alongside his son Samuel, while former British tennis player and sports executive Deborah Jevans was also in attendance.

Dr Mark Precious, a former field hockey international and academic, completed the line-up of distinguished guests.

The pair first met when Frederik returned from boarding school in France at the age of 15, when he was introduced to von Buchwald.

Their relationship has endured ever since, with von Buchwald later forging a respected medical career.

He is now serving as a senior physician and professor of ear, nose and throat surgery at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen.

The closeness of their bond was revealed in 2007 when von Buchwald was chosen as one of six godparents to Princess Isabella.

His wife, Elisabeth, also holds a role within the royal household as inspector of court inventory.

Archie, Lilibet send message to King Charles as reunion hope dies
Archie, Lilibet send message to King Charles as reunion hope dies
Prince William, Kate pal gives insight into couple's emotional journey
Prince William, Kate pal gives insight into couple's emotional journey
Prince William's unexpected stance on Prince Harry security issue laid bare
Prince William's unexpected stance on Prince Harry security issue laid bare
Meghan, Harry receive alarming update from Netflix after change in UK plans
Meghan, Harry receive alarming update from Netflix after change in UK plans
Prince William honest confession about King Charles becomes hot topic
Prince William honest confession about King Charles becomes hot topic
Princess Kate ‘meets' key figure from Meghan's past in surprise twist
Princess Kate ‘meets' key figure from Meghan's past in surprise twist
Duchess Sophie responds to Prince Edward, Lady Louise heartfelt moment
Duchess Sophie responds to Prince Edward, Lady Louise heartfelt moment
Prince William takes action one day before Prince Harry lands in UK
Prince William takes action one day before Prince Harry lands in UK