Lady Louise Windsor sparks emotional comparisons to Queen Elizabeth after graduation

Lady Louise Windsor's graduation has sparked a wave of heartfelt comparisons to one of the Royal Family's most beloved figures.

The 22-year-old royal recently celebrated graduating from the University of St Andrews with a degree in English and International Relations, posing proudly alongside her parents, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, outside University House after the ceremony.

As photos from the milestone spread online, royal fans quickly focused on more than just Lady Louise's academic achievement. Many couldn't help but notice her striking resemblance to the late Queen.

"Lady Louise is the late Queen's double!" one admirer commented, while another wrote: "She looks so much like our late Queen."

As the monarch's youngest granddaughter, Lady Louise held a special place in the late Queen's heart. Royal commentator Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, previously explained that Louise's difficult arrival into the world helped strengthen that bond.

"There was a bit of an age difference between Louise and her older cousins, and in her early years she had various health problems," he said.

"The very essence of her birth wasn't particularly straightforward, so she was very much treasured by both the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh."

Louise also inherited another family passion from her grandfather, Prince Philip. Now that she has completed her university studies, attention is turning to what comes next for the young royal.

During her time at St Andrews, reports suggested she developed a keen interest in military life through the university's Army Cadets, prompting speculation that she could one day follow in the footsteps of several senior royals by pursuing a military career.

Such a path would also echo Queen Elizabeth II's own history. In 1945, the future monarch joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service, becoming the first female member of the Royal Family to serve as a full-time active member of the Armed Forces.