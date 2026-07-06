Prince Harry makes bold statement as King Charles ‘withdraws’ Palace offer

Prince Harry speaks out after King Charles ‘withdraws’ Buckingham Palace accommodation offer at the last minute.

The Duke of Sussex is set to arrive in his homeland, the UK, this week, but a shocking drama unfolds related to his royal stay.

Recent reports indicated that the former working royal was offered accommodation at the Palace; however, the Sussex side has now stated that the offer is no longer valid.

Harry’s UK trip comes at a time when a ruling in his long-running High Court case against the Daily Mail publishers is set to be made public, making Palace aides uncomfortable.

According to Prince Harry’s spokesperson, "Following RAVEC’s decision not to provide security for his family, the Duke spent last week making alternative security arrangements.

“Once those arrangements were in place, he was able to formally accept the offer of accommodation for himself over the weekend.

"It is therefore disappointing that the offer has now been withdrawn, with Tuesday’s judgment in the Associated Newspapers Limited case cited as the reason.

“Buckingham Palace has, however, been aware of that judgment since last Thursday. It is therefore unclear why, having formally accepted the accommodation offer, it has now been withdrawn at the last moment.”