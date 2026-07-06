Travis Kelce once called Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian marriage material

Kelce tied the knot with Taylor Swift a decade later in a star-studded ceremony at Madison Square Garden

Travis Kelce once preferred Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian over his now-wife Taylor Swift for marriage during an interview nearly a decade ago.

Fate, however, had other plans, as Kelce went on to marry Taylor a decade later in a star-studded ceremony at Madison Square Garden.

In the now viral clip from an interview with AfrerBuzz TV in 2016, Travis played the game of 'Kiss, Marry, Kill,' and was asked to choose between Taylor, Katy and Ariana Grande.

Reluctantly, Travis chose to kill Ariana.

'Damn, that's messed up. I don't wanna kill any of them,' he said. 'Kill Ariana, unfortunately,' he continued. 'Love you, but you're gone.'

Without missing a beat, Travis added: 'Taylor to kiss and… what was the last one? Katy Perry would be to marry.'

Later in the interview, he was also given another names including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

When asked to play ’Kiss, Kill with the Kardashian sisters, Travis replied: ‘Marry Kim, Kiss Kylie and kill Chloe.’

Fast forward 10 years, Taylor’s brother, Austin Swift served as man of honour, at the couple’s wedding, while Travis's brother, retired NFL star Jason Kelce, was the best man.

Among the guests spotted arriving at the venue on a sweltering day, with temperatures topping 38 degrees Celsius, were Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Ethan Hawke, Jimmy Fallon and former US soccer star Abby Wambach, Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg and Jay-Z.