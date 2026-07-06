Gracie Abrams faces backlash after Joe Alwyn nod at Taylor Swift wedding

Gracie Abrams lands in hot waters for Taylor Swift wedding update

Gracie Abrams found herself surrounded by critics after she shared insights from the recent wedding of her friend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The 26-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Sunday, July 5, and shared a series of pictures – ranging from a snap of herself posing at Swift’s wedding in a red dress, as well as a still from Joe Alwyn’s movie, The Favourite.

Social media found fault with the collection because of Alwyn’s past relationship to the Love Story hitmaker, considering it a mistake on Abrams’ part to include a nod to the actor in the same post as Swift’s wedding.

The That’s So True hitmaker also included other pictures in the photo dump, including childhood pictures of herself and promotional pictures for her upcoming album, Daughter From Hell.

However, the picture which gained the most traction all over social media was the one with the Conversations With Friends star.

Criticising Abrams, one social media user wrote, “You're weird for adding that photo btw,” and “How do you go to her wedding then post about her ex? No congratulations,” added another.

A third chimed in, “weird for this one babes.”

More added, “im sorry are you for real? Including a photo of Joe in the same photo dump as taylor’s wedding? Couldnt you at least congratulate taylor and travis on the post?”

Another wrote, “I've never unfollowed faster. Not only is that one slide just weird to include when your first slide is her wedding day.... But not a single congrats or ‘TnT’ or basically anything to acknowledge it as her day is just kinda weird as well. Felt like you used the wedding image to bait for likes with it then added a bunch of promo and shade slides after. Not that deep but I'll save myself the trouble and unfollow now cause the vibes are just off.”