Simone Biles shuts down Taylor Swift friendship questions

Simone Biles’ Taylor Swift reply wing over fans

Simone Biles was not about to explain her guest list credentials–and one Instagram reply said it all.

After attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s July 3 wedding with husband Jonathan Owens, the Olympic legend shared glamorous photos from the celebration.

While most fans admired her striking red gown, one commenter questioned why she had been invited.

"When has Simone Biles and Taylor Swift even spoken to each other?" the user asked.

Biles did not ignore it. Instead, she delivered a short response that quickly grabbed attention online.

"remember this, I only show y'all what I want y'all to know."

The comeback also reminded fans that her friendship with Swift has played out quietly over the years.

Back in 2024, Biles used Swift’s Ready for It during her floor routine at the US Olympic Gymnastics Trials. Watching the performance, Swift wrote, "Watched this so many times and still unready. She's ready for it tho… us.”

Their connection goes back even further.

During the Tokyo Olympics, Swift narrated an emotional NBC tribute after Biles returned to competition, saying, "Throughout the last week, her voice has been as significant as her talents... She is perfectly human. And that's what makes it so easy to call her a hero."

The tribute left Biles emotional.

"I'm crying, how special. I love you @taylorswift13," she wrote.

Swift replied with equally heartfelt words: "I cried watching YOU... this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you."

So while fans may not have seen every conversation between the two stars, Biles made one thing clear: not every friendship needs a public highlight reel.