Tiffany Haddish reacts to Taylor Swift wedding snub: Watch

Tiffany Haddish jokes about missing Taylor Swift’s wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding guest list may have been packed with A-listers, but Tiffany Haddish thinks it was missing one very important name¬–hers!

While guest-hosting Himmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian turned her missing invitation into the night’s biggest punchline, opening her monologue with a playful complaint.

Holding up her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, Haddish joked, "Let me ask you a question. How can someone look this good and not get invited to the Taylor Swift wedding?"

She then declared that she and Guillermo were "the only two celebrities who weren't there," before poking fun at the star-studded guest list.

"Like everybody was there," she said. "They had every famous person on Earth... George Stephanopoulos. I mean, no offense to George Stephanopoulos, but why the f--k did they invite George Stephanopoulos? The f--k?!?"

Haddish did not stop there.

"What a waste! All those sexy men in tuxedos and no Tiffany to make them feel beautiful. That's my job is to make men feel beautiful," she quipped, before adding, "If I was there, the bar wouldn't have been the only thing that was open... I was talking about my legs."

She even imagined the NFL after-party joking, “Half the Kansas City Chiefs would have been having breakfast at Tiffany's!"

Ending the bit, Haddish teased there must have been a mix-up.

"Maybe Taylor... she just didn't have the right email for me," she laughed before jokingly offering an outrageous fake email address for future invitations.

Of course, the entire routine was delivered in classic Haddish style–with plenty of laughs and zero hard feelings.