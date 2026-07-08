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Hailey, Justin Bieber celebrate treasured milestone in their relationship

Justin Bieber tied the knot with Hailey in September 2018

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Web Desk
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Published July 08, 2026

Hailey, Justin Bieber celebrate treasured milestone in their relationship
Hailey, Justin Bieber celebrate treasured milestone in their relationship

Hailey and Justin Bieber marked a new milestone in their romantic journey.

The couple, who welcomed their first child - a son named Jack Blues Bieber - on August 23, 2024, celebrated their engagement anniversary.

On Tuesday, July 7, the 29-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories to share a black and white photo of herself and the Baby hitmaker.

Hailey, Justin Bieber celebrate treasured milestone in their relationship

The snapshot captured the pair mid-kiss while sharing a sweet embrace. The beauty and skin care brand founder captioned the image, writing, “8 years” next to two ring emojis, revealing how much time has passed since the Grammy winner popped the question in 2018.

Her engagement anniversary post comes days after she raved over the release of her beloved husband’s Coachella live album, SWAG LIVE FROM COACHELLA (WEEKEND 2).

“Yum,” she captioned a zoomed-in still of Justin singing Petting Zoo from the festival’s livestream.

For the unversed, Justin and Hailey tied the knot in a civil ceremony in New York City and were seen at a courthouse in lower Manhattan with Hailey in an all-white ensemble for the occasion on September 13, 2018.

They wed for the second time in a celebratory ceremony in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.

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