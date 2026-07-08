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Teyana Taylor's viral Paris Fashion Week moment has fans talking

Teyana Taylor stuns in Ashi Studio look–then tries to sit down

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Web Desk
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Published July 08, 2026

Teyana Taylor’s viral Paris Fashion Week moment has fans talking
Teyana Taylor’s viral Paris Fashion Week moment has fans talking

Teyana Taylor turned heads at Paris Fashion Week—but staying seated was a whole different performance.

The singer and actress became an unexpected social media favorite after a video captured her carefully maneuvering into her front-row seat while wearing an ultra-structured Ashi Studio couture look that looked more like wearable art than an everyday outfit.

Taylor attended the designer's Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2027 show in a dramatic "dark tobacco embossed crocodile leather ensemble" featuring a sculptural corset, molded waist piece, hip-forming skirt, leather fringe and a matching headpiece. Stunning? Absolutely. Easy to sit in? Not exactly.

Teyana Taylor’s viral Paris Fashion Week moment has fans talking

The clip quickly sparked laughs online as Taylor gracefully navigated the fashion challenge without letting the couture win.

Her viral runway moment comes just days after a major career victory. At the 2026 BET Awards, Taylor collected three trophies, including Icon of the Year, where she reflected on two decades of hard work.

"Tonight they handed me a title, and that title is Icon of the Year," she said. "For a little minute, I wondered if I was supposed to feel uncomfortable saying that title out loud, but no, I worked my ass off 20 years for this."

She continued, "So I’m not accepting what I’ve earned with arrogance, I’m accepting what I’ve earned with gratitude."

While fashion fans couldn't stop replaying her careful seating strategy, Taylor proved that even when couture throws a curveball, confidence never goes out of style.

Next up for the multi-hyphenate is 72 Hours, which premieres on Netflix on July 24.

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