Rihanna melts hearts after sweet interaction with fan battling cancer

Rihanna turned a special fan’s dream into a memorable reality.

A heartfelt moment was captured and shared in a new episode of Jason Lee’s Grocery Shopping With Rihanna that was released on Monday, July 6.

After heading for the check-out line at a chain of grocery stores in Southern California, the Diamonds hitmaker was stopped by a woman who revealed she’s been battling cancer and was self-conscious about her looks.

“I look terrible; I live with cancer. I’m a local here,” the fan said. “Everyone knows me; I don’t have my wig on.”

The admirer asked the Grammy-winner for a photo. The Umbrella songstress shut down any sort of negativity before clicking a selfie.

“You don’t look terrible,” Riri, 38, replied, winning hearts with her sweet interaction with the fan navigating a difficult phase of her life.

The admirer revealed that she and the Barbadian artist share the same first name, Robyn, before showing the superstar a photo of herself with a wig on.

“You know what I live for? A good hairline, honey,” Rihanna responded, urging the fan not to put herself down. “This is what I like to see. Anytime you meet anybody, don’t do that s–t. You’re fire just like that.”