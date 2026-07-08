Queen Camilla lands in unexpected gaffe after hilarious choice of words

Queen Camilla made a meaningful visit to a special place from her childhood on Tuesday, but she would not have expected to have landed in a comical situation as fans had a field day in the comment section.

King Charles’s wife, who was raised at Plumpton’s The Laines, went to The Half Moon Pub, which is located in the village she grew up in. In the excitement to welcome the royal, the pub shared a post commemorating the visit.

However, the choice of words in the caption in the Facebook post, garnered hilarious responses.

The first post read, “Lovely to have Queen Camilla for lunch today.”

“The obvious reply is what did she taste like?” one wrote.

“Was she roasted? Stir fried? Put in a pie?”

The gag kept running in several other comments.

Later on, the page reshared the image and added a comment to somehow make up for the gaffe.

“A real character and lovely to welcome her. Such a lovely lady!”

Apart from the jokes and trolls, there were some praises and excitement pouring in as well.

One fan wrote, “I saw the helicopter in the front field of the college as I drove past; I wondered who it was. Congratulations, very cool.”

Another added, “Terrific! Home again!”

The visit followed after the Queen had met the staff, volunteers and local school children at ‘The Enchanted Place’ from the Winnie the Pooh books written by A. A. Milne. As part of her royal engagement, she was marking the 100 years of the first Pooh book published in 1926.