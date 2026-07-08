Prince Harry ‘alerts' King Charles with Palace forces creating hurdles in reunion

Prince Harry and his family’s reunion with King Charles has been facing problems due to ‘dark forces’ inside the palace, it has been claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were meant to travel to the UK alongside their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. However, due to security reasons, the dream was shattered.

Harry arrived alone to take part in events promoting the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027. At this point, his meeting with his father may not take place after he created chaos around the royal stay offer.

Now, an insider told Heat that the former working royal believes that ‘dark forces’ within the British Establishment and inside the Firm have been creating hurdles for a potential reunion between the Sussexes and King Charles.

After not receiving a yes from the Home Office related to taxpayer-funded security for him and his family during their UK trip, Harry chose to travel alone.

“…it’s an epic disaster on so many levels – and it only strengthens his ongoing belief that dark forces are at play here, within the British Establishment and inside the Firm,” the source shared.

The report stated, “He’d desperately hoped this trip would be a positive experience from start to finish, but that simply isn’t going to be possible if he and his wife and kids aren’t able to feel safe leaving palace grounds.”

Prince Harry does not want to create any more controversies as he hopes for reconciliation.

“…but he doesn’t feel like he has any choice, his children’s well-being and safety are his number one responsibility, and he’s not going to put them at risk, it’s as simple as that,” the source said.