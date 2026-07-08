Bunnie Xo fuels romance buzz with viral PDA amid Jelly Roll divorce

Bunnie Xo's Fourth of July celebration may have come with more fireworks than anyone expected.

The podcast host has sparked fresh romance rumours after she was reportedly spotted sharing a kiss with Netflix personality Dylan Wolf during Independence Day celebrations at Jelly Roll's Goodnight Nashville Bar.

According to TMZ, the pair were seen getting cozy in the rooftop VIP section of the singer's Nashville venue. Video obtained by the outlet allegedly shows Bunnie and Dylan kissing beneath flashing blue lights before pausing to watch the fireworks together.

The buzz didn't end there.

Dylan later shared a playful TikTok with Bunnie, where the pair mouthed along to audio while teasing an upcoming podcast appearance—adding even more fuel to the dating speculation already swirling online.

The sighting comes just weeks after Jelly Roll reportedly filed for divorce in May following what sources described as a heated Mother's Day argument.

Since the split made headlines, Bunnie has been candid about re-entering the dating scene, revealing that her inbox has been filling up with messages from interested men. She has also claimed that Jelly Roll has already started seeing someone new.

Meanwhile, Jelly Roll has been channeling his emotions into music, releasing a new song in late June following news of the breakup.

Neither Bunnie nor Dylan has publicly commented on the nature of their relationship, but after their holiday weekend appearance, fans are already wondering whether Nashville has a brand-new celebrity couple on its hands.